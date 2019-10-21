Handshake facilitated Mama Ngina waterfront renovation

Mama Ngina drive is to coasterians what Uhuru Park is to Nairobians. Every visitor from upcountry(bara) is taken there to enjoy madafu, fried cassava, viazi and all the mapocho pocho(coast dishes) especially over the weekend.

Back in the days, it was a crowded place but with cool sea breeze as you let your eyes see the colours of humans that are not otherwise common in Nyanza, the home place of this writer. It is at Mama Ngina drive that you would see the latest automobiles imported in the country.

Were it not for the Handshake, this project of Mama Ngina Waterfront – the most beautiful scenic drive in entire coastal region now would have not been given any priority irrespective of the many business opportunities it would attract to those living in coast.

Before the improvement of this place, it was not so well maintained but still there were so many local and international tourists. I hope this would double up after the yesterday launch by President Kenyatta.

While we appreciate the national government for giving this park a priority in their development projects, we should also thank the contractor who spent Ksh460 million only to give the site a new cool look that would otherwise cost taxpayers billions. I’m told the contractor did not ask for upfront payments to cater for insurance(s) as was the case of Kimwarer dam. Before you jump on the monies spent here, find out the size of Mama Ngina Waterfront.

Can’t wait to visit this park