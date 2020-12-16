Handshake capsizes as Tangatanga sweeps top by-elections around the country

By Ngunjiri Wambugu via fb

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE DEPUTY PRESIDENT, AND THE TANGATANGA BRIGADE

I take this opportunity to congratulate #TangaTanga for their victory in the Msambweni Parliamentary By-Election, as well as the Gaturi and Lakeview County Assembly by-elections.

As the Jubilee Party I accept that we supported the candidates who have lost this time. We have lost in this particular battle.

We have also watched your performance both in the campaign, turning out the vote, and protecting it. Your GOTV was especially on point. Your propaganda machinery was also very impressive.

You have done an absolutely fantastic job and our Jubilee candidates in Gaturi and Lakeview, as well as the #handshake candidate in Msambweni (who even took a photo with our Party Leader President #UhuruKenyatta), fairly lost to a much better-organised team.

#Kudos! We have watched and I believe we have also learnt. Fortunately, the war is not yet over and we look forward to the next engagement where hopefully we will do better.

#AlutaContinua

#JubileeDaima

#Kitaeleweka