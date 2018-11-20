HANDSHAKE? Activist Boniface Mwangi appointed to a top ambassadorial job in Africa

Human Rights bad ass activist Boniface Mwangi has been appointed the Ambassador of Africans Rising, an organization which works justice in Africa.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Mr Mwangi, who unsuccessfully contested for the Starehe constituency parliamentary during the 2017 elections, said his first assignment will be in Gambia before later travelling to Tanzania next month.

I am excited to start my role as @AfricansRising's Ambassador. Heading to Gambia for my first assignment as Africans Rising Ambassador. I will be in Tanzania in early December. Nigeria and Ghana, see you mid Dec. I promise to continue shining a light on suffering and injustice. pic.twitter.com/ehoOr07Cu9 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) November 20, 2018

“I am excited to start my role as @AfricansRising’s Ambassador. Heading to Gambia for my first assignment as Africans Rising Ambassador. I will be in Tanzania in early December. Nigeria and Ghana, see you mid Dec. I promise to continue shining a light on suffering and injustice,” Mwangi tweeted.

The activist is one of the most vocal voices of political and social change in Kenya.

On Friday last week he was shortly detained and stopped from attending the National Youth Service pass out parade in Gilgil, a ceremony which was presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.