Uhuru lauded for appointing lawyer Otachi to chair Land Commission

Nomination of city lawyer Otachi Bw’omanwa as the incoming National Lands Communication chairman has been lauded by a section of Gusii leaders.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday nominated Otachi, a veteran lawyer along with seven others who are expected to serve as members.

Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi termed the nomination as timely, adding that Mr Otachi has all it takes to reform the Lands department.

“I thank the president for having faith in our people. This is a nomination we shall expedite in parliament. He’s one competent person I know,” she said in a phone interview.

Governor John Nyagarama, in a statement on Monday, hailed the Head of State as a ‘kind man’, who does not know boundaries when it comes to servant leadership.

“The president has demonstrated his love for all Kenyans. Entrusting people from a minority tribe like us is a huge milestone. I thank him for this kindness,” he said.

Borabu MP Ben Momanyi, who is also a lawyer, said the nomination will help resolve several land issues, some which are historical injustices.

“Being a competent lawyer, I know he will easily maneuver on the docket. I am certain that he is going to deliver once appointed,” said Momanyi in an interview.

Mr Otachi, should he sail through in parliament, will take over from Prof Mohamed Swazuri, whose tenure at Ardhi House expired recently.

Other members to the Commission include Esther Murugi Mathenge, James K. Tuitoek, Getrude Nduku Nguku, Reginald Okumu, Hubbie Hussein Al-Haji, Alister Murimi Mutugi and Tiya Galgalo.

The National Assembly is expected to approve the names nominated by Uhuru before being directed to the relevant Departmental Committee.