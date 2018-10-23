GUNSHOTS As Chaos Erupt Inside Kisumu County Assembly

Dramatic scenes were Tuesday witnessed at the Kisumu County Assembly after Members of County Assembly attempted to rough up the Chief Sergeant-at-arms George Amayo during the afternoon session.

Trouble began after Mr. Amayo allowed police officers into the chambers to contain the situation as MCAs protested a move by the temporary speaker, Eric Agola to adjourn the afternoon session.

When the police officers got into the chambers the legislators shouted at them forcing them to retreat.

The MCAs then went after the Chief Sergeant-at-arms, with a video capturing the scene showing Mr. Amayo being pushed and shoved by the agitated county legislators.

Amid the scuffle, the Sergeant-at-arms unleashed his gun and fired to scare the irate MCAs who were threatening to beat him up.

Police officers from the nearby Kisumu Central Police Station had to intervene to calm the situation.

The sergeant-at-arms was escorted to the police station with an angry crowd that had began milling around the assembly precincts baying for his blood.

He was immediately disarmed as he entered the police station, with the MCAs involved in the scuffle proceeding to record statements over the incident.