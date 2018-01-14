BREAKING SAD: One killed As Gunmen Shoot Kiambu Deputy Governor’s Bodyguard

A bodyguard attached to Kiambu Deputy Governor James Karanja Nyoro was on Saturday evening shot and injured in a shootout that left the security officer’s father dead.

John Mungai Mburu, who is a General Service Unit (GSU) officer, was accosted by two armed robbers who wanted to rob him of his gun at the gate of his home at Muguga village in Kabete.

Kabete OCPD Joseph Ongaya told media that the bodyguard’s wife and his father were in the house at around 10 pm when they heard a commotion at the gate before they came out to see what was happening.

“When the old man and the daughter-in-law left the house, they found the officer wrestling with two people. At that time the officer, who is now admitted in hospital, was shot and when the father tried to intervene he was shot in the left side of the chest before the thugs shot the daughter-in-law,” said the OCPD.

The bodyguard’s father succumbed to the gunshot wounds, while his son and the wife are recuperating at Aga Khan Hospital where they were transferred after receiving emergency treatment at PCEA Kikuyu Hospital.

Police have since launched a manhunt for the thugs who fled after the incident.