Former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo and his sidekick, Charles Owino, has chickened out of the Siaya ODM Primaries. Gumbo has picked UDM Party ticket. The UDM Party is associated with Mandera Governor Ali Roba.

This now leaves Siaya Senator James Orengo as the main contestant on the ODM ticket. The aspirants could not agree on who among them to carry the ODM flag.

ODM NEB has stated they will conduct party primaries in places where aspirants are unable to reach a consensus.