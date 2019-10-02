Guidelines to safety in a sinking vehicle

The rate of survival from a sinking car is usually high if you are able to escape within 60 seconds.
Experts aver that it is easier to break out while the car is floating on the surface, however, you are advised not to open the door as water will flood in.
“Once full of water, the vehicle will sink fast,” the New York Times reports.
Another mistake to avoid is trying to look for your phone to call for help. Search and recovery specialists say more often than not, you have to save yourself.
“If you get on your phone and call your parents, or your sister, or 911, you will die,” says Robert May, who works for the Indiana State Police Underwater team.
May writes how-to guides for underwater training and is an instructor for 911 dispatchers.
NYT reports that electric car windows still work after impact with water but it is important to keep a small glass-breaking tool on your key ring or hanging from the rearview mirror, just in case.
According to Dr. Gordon Giesbrecht, from the University of Manitoba, avoid trying to break the windshield as the front of the car is generally the heaviest and sinks first.
Below are key steps to follow in the unfortunate event that you find yourself in a sinking vehicle:
Unbuckle your seatbelt
Open of break driver’s window
If there are children present, attend to them first
Unfasten them from their seat
Pull them out into the front
Push them out through your window, oldest ones first
Climb out
Comments
Anonymous says
this is not time to tell us stories………….where were the so called authorities……
this is failed nation….yawa….
and when they call us SHITHOLE NATIONS ….tuna kasirika…
if you cannot safe a Kenyan citizen life what else were you elected or employed to do…??????/
Anonymous says
.
Mohammed Hersi
26 mins ·
#LikoniFerryTragedy
Something is seriously wrong with our public service.
A mother and her young daughter end up drowning at the Likoni channel in a mysterious way. As if that was not enough tragedy and heartache to the family , third dsy day we are yet to retrieve the bodies.
In 1994 Mtongwe ferry disaster was handled in far better way yet over 200 people perished . All the families got the bodies of their loved ones and I still recall Mzee Shariff Nassir ( May Allah Grant Him Jannatul Firdoush ) leading from the front in ensuring everthing possible was done to retrieve all the bodies trapped in that ferry. It was so overwhelming that Mombasa Stadium became a makeshift morgue and Mzee Nassir was there in person 24/7.
Quarter of a century later we are not able to help a family .
We just launched Kenya Coast guard with loads of fun fare and we now have a fully fledged Kenya Maritime Authority and of course Kenya Navy yet no help is forthcoming.
Is it because some lives don’t matter ? Or is that we have sunk this low when it comes to mediocrity?
1. You expect hourly update from KFS.
2. Where is the CS Transport?
3. Where is PS Transport?
4. Where is CEC Transport Mombasa County ?
Well Mariam Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter, Amanda Mutheu may be ordinary Kenyans like many of us . It is only fair and ethical to show some compassion and emotional intelligence. Show some respect to this innocent souls who lost their lives in what clearly qualifies as professional neglect.
In 1994 we were under KANU rule that was facing myriad of issues but Mtongwe ferry disaster was handled with lots of empathy the magnitude of the tragedy not withstanding.
60 metres is NOT 600 metres and anyone telling us that it is a challenge is simply joking.
Can the concerned stop sitting on their hands and show some empathy by folding their sleeves and get down to work to retrieve a mother and her young daughter.
Suspending night recovery makes no sense since good divers will tell you that night diving is these days norm.
I hang my head in shame in that 2019 we have sunk this low .