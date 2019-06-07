Greedy Mps vow to have their 2.5 million house allowance as court battle starts

MPs and senators put their differences aside Thursday as they vowed not to let go of their Sh250,000 monthly housing allowance, which the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has termed unconstitutional.

FIGHT BACK

This came as a majority of the 416 members of the two parliaments led by Speakers Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Ken Lusaka (Senate) met for two hours at a joint informal sitting at Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

Although there was no media briefing, a section of MPs who attended the meeting said it was unanimously resolved that they should not reimburse the monies paid to them as demanded and instead fight back.

“We adopted a resolution that no member will be victimised in light of the two court cases challenging the allowance,” an MP, who did not wish to be quoted, said.

The meeting also resolved that the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) hires lawyers to represent them even as the MPs wondered why chief administrative secretaries and Cabinet Secretary at large Raphael Tuju was entitled to a house allowance yet he has no docket.