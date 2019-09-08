Grassroot mobilization remained the ultimate card for Imran Okoth

Facebook and Twitter hashtags fooled us to believe Imran Okoth stood no chance in Kibra. That after he was accused of apparently “spearheading” the cremation of his late brother, his goose was cooked.

The whole ODM blogging unit heavily castigated him and widely shared that stage-managed video where he was massively booed during the party candidates introduction sessions.

But Imran went ahead to win by a Land slide. Therein lies a great political LESSON.

The majority voters are on the ground not online. Ultimately, the people on the ground make the decision not the online hecklers.

That said, I want to digress and also talk about William Ruto. You see, a whole battalion of online users; particularly Orange house digital mercenaries and the former TNA wing of Jubilee, come up with all type of accusations each day; from corruption to land grabbing to assassinations.

The online narratives have made a section of us believe WSR stand no chance to take over the leadership mantle. But come the election time, results may surprise most of us. Kura ziko vijiji sio mtandaoni.