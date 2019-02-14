Grassroot initiative to hold a night vigil against killing of women

ANTI – FEMICIDE VIGIL.

This invite serves to notify you of a national Vigil, which shall take place in Nairobi Thursday 14th, starting from 4pm.

FEMICIDE is a form of gender based killing, in specific the Murder of Women from different walks of life following demeanors that Women are weak, unbecoming and undeserving to enjoy the Right to life; A Right enshrined in both International Laws and outlawed in Article 43 of the Kenyan Constitution (The Bill of Rights).

Femicide is powered by the erroneous belief in Male dominance, power and privilege over Women. Therefore Following efforts to shun and call out perpetrators of this crime against humanity by Grassroots Movements in Kenya, under the steer- ship of GRASSROOTS WOMEN INITIATIVE NETWORK – KENYA who started fighting FEMICIDE in 2018, this Vigil shall commemorate all the Victims of FEMICIDE in Kenya.

In a special way, we shall honour A WOMAN NATIONALIST, POLITICAL ACTIVIST, FREEDOM FIGHTER and Victim of FEMICIDE, Muthoni Nyanjiru who was executed in Broad day light on March 16th by the Colonialists in 1922. This was after leading over 200 women fighters to lament and March against the arrest of Harry Thuku, a trade unionist and fighter for women against the issues of Forced labour, physical and Sexual Abuse by the colonialists.

Over 100 women were brutally murdered. We GRASSROOTS WOMEN INITIATIVE NETWORK – KENYA, are convinced that this murder on 16th March 1922 set precedence and since killed the essence of civic virtues and planted a bias against women. Few known cases of those killed like Sharon Otieno, Maribel Kapolon, and recently Mary Kamangara and Mildred of Nation Media group are an indicator that there are many more dying daily and Kenya has a dysfunctional criminal Justice system which is overly patriarchal.

On this day, we shall demand from the relevant state agencies, constitutional commissions, political and religious leaders to agonize over the social and political triggers of FEMICIDE. The vigil shall be Graced by, HON.MILLIE ODHIAMBO MP, SUBA NORTH.

We affirm the attention by the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize Award for putting on the spotlight matters Femicide in Kenya.