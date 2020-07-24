Gov’t spokesperson Cyrus Oguna tests positive for COVID-19. Itumbi was RIGHT, 3 CSs are positive too?

Government Spokesperson Col. Cyrus Oguna says he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement issued on Friday, Oguna said he developed mild coronavirus-related symptoms after returning from an assignment outside Nairobi and after undergoing testing, the results were positive for COVID-19.

The government spokesperson says he is undergoing medical care at an isolation and treatment facility.

“Recently, having come from an assignment out of town, I developed mild coronavirus related symptoms and got tested. The results came back positive for Coronavirus and I am now receiving medical care and responding well to treatment at an isolation and treatment facility,” said Oguna.

He however noted that his family is okay adding that tracing of individuals he might have come into contact with is ongoing.

“Contact tracing is on-going and my family is ok. I urge all Kenyans to take this disease seriously and take all the necessary precautions to avoid getting infected,” he stated.