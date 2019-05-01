Governors threaten Court Action over controversial Ksh.38 billion medical equipment

The Council of Governors is now contemplating moving to court over the controversial Ksh.38 billion medical equipment leased to the counties under the Managed Equipment Services (MES) project.

COG Chairman Governor Wycliffe Oparanya says all counties must reject the reduction of their share revenue from the National Treasury to finance the Ksh.38 billion medical equipment agreement.

Oparanya says the governors were not brought on board during signing of the agreements between the suppliers and the National Government in 2015.

Addressing the press in Kisumu on Wednesday, Oparanya told counties to stand their ground and not to remit any payments to the equipment.

Oparanya says the cost of the equipment has also been increasing arbitrarily in every financial year.

The CoG chair says the whole project was shrouded in mystery since its inception five years ago, adding that counties were manipulated, blackmailed and forced to sign the deal under duress.