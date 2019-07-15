Governors stage protest to Supreme court premises(Video)

Governors, on Monday, forced their way into the Supreme Court Buildings, to submit a petition.

Led by Council of Governors Chairperson, Wycliffe Oparanya, they marched together in solidarity, chanting protest songs.

Governors who also joined are Mwangi wa Iria (Murang’a), Martin Wambora (Embu), Anyang’ Nyong’o, Kivutha Kibwana among others.

The county bosses are seeking to compel parliament to pass the Division of Revenue Allocation Bill 2019 which stipulates how money should be disbursed to counties.

The bill collapsed in parliament after the National Assembly and The Senate failed to agree on the amount to be allocated to the devolved units.



The CoG Communication Officer said that after submitting the petition, the governors will also march to KICC for a stakeholders conference on the same.

The county heads were also joined by MCAs in the push for county allocations.