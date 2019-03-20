Governors of drought, KOT slams leaders for starving their people

Kenyans on twitter have blamed their leaders on drought leading to hunger that is currently being experience in the country.

Devolution cs Eugine Wamalwa said that nobody had died of hunger a statement that wasn’t taken easy by Kenyans.

Here are some reactions:

FACTS ; Governor Nanok receives over 14B from National. TURKANA also receives more funds than 98% of the counties. WITH over 7B on top of his national share as equalization funds! WHO IS FOOLING US NOW #GovernorsOfDrought pic.twitter.com/o4CVzrmIZS — Kibet Benard (@KibetBenard_) March 20, 2019

We have the Haves and the Half Nots. The Have Nots are the ones paying the bill for the Haves #GovernorsOfDrought pic.twitter.com/F4ahZeJ3dw — Martoh 🇰🇪 (@realmartoh) March 20, 2019

Nanok should be sacked . He has done all the wrong things for personal gains at the expense of his county people . #GovernorsOfDrought pic.twitter.com/uC9xVf0TEQ — PRETTY KENYAN 😍 (@PrettyKenyan10) March 20, 2019

There is need to account for previous and current allocations as well as the equalisation fund, HE @GovernorNanok should be held accountable for all monies and charged in court; Crimes against humanity. #GovernorsOfDrought pic.twitter.com/FwYjwkpGfx — Sir Ezer, MBS. (@Kipezer) March 20, 2019

In 2015 Devolution Conference at Sagana State Lodge, Governor Nanok almost wept speaking about the need for Turkana and other ASAL counties to get more billions so that their people could stop dying from famine. Its 2019…..well?#GovernorsOfDrought — Polycarp Hinga® 🇰🇪 (@PolycarpHinga) March 20, 2019

People are facing drought in Turkana due to poor governance in the county. The county has failed to put up the correct mitigating measures despite receiving a lot of funding from the national Treasury. #GovernorsOfDrought pic.twitter.com/PxCdgPugE0 — Kevin Munyui (@ismunyui) March 20, 2019

We make so much noise on Twitter which these tyrant leaders laugh off sipping whisky at high end joints,,,we need to go the @algerian way led by one @MigunaMiguna ☑️☑️#GovernorsOfDrought — Chizi_flanii🇰🇪 (@ThuoIrungu1) March 20, 2019