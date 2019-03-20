Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Governors of drought, KOT slams leaders for starving their people

Governors of drought, KOT slams leaders for starving their people

Leave a Comment

Kenyans on twitter have blamed their leaders on drought leading to hunger that is currently being experience in the country.
Devolution cs Eugine Wamalwa said that nobody had died of hunger a statement that wasn’t taken easy by Kenyans.
Here are some reactions:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies