Governors Mutua, Oparanya, Sonko and Joho ranked top performers

By Abraham Mutai via fb

Well, I don’t know what the critics of Dr Alfred Mutua will say of this new rank. He has been ranked as the top performer among all governors. You all see me here post in his support and castigate me for being paid. Is OK. Most of you have never had an opportunity to support a true performer especially outside your tribe. Especially Kalenjin all they know is supporting ‘mtu wetu’. Performance has never been an indicator of electing anyone in Rift Valley. And that’s why I dissent with many. I have been supporting Mutua, Kibwana, and even Sonko. All don’t even pay me a dime. My allegiance is to performers. Not thieves. Here is the top five on the new rank.

Best performing governors:

1. Alfred Mutua

2. Oparanya

3. Mike Sonko

4. Hassan Joho

5.Kivutha Kibwana

