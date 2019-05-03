Governor Waititu: Kiambu Senator should be investigated for interfering with official documents for political reasons

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu Baba Yao is now calling for the investigation of Kiambu Senator Kimani Wa Matangi for what he alleges as to have interfered with official County documents for political reasons.

Through a presss statement released to the media via his CEC Youth Affairs, Sports, ICT and Communications Karungo Wa Thang’wa, Waititu has termed Thursdays details on his budget as having been politically engineered to embarrass him and his government. Governor Waititu came under fire for a Sh2.5 billion expenditure that caused the Senate order a special audit. The governor was on Thursday hard-pressed to explain the expenditure in 2017-18 financial year. Among the queried expenses are Sh902 million spent on coordination of State House Functions. The vote had been allocated Sh973.9 million during the year. According to the County’s financial statements presented to the Senate by Waitutu’s government, Kiambu spent all the Sh180.5 million set aside for administration of statutory benefits for retired presidents State Corporations Advisory Services gobbled up Sh591.6 million set aside in the county’s 2017-18 financial year for the budget line. The Kiambu government also spent some Sh793 million on Free Primary Education. The vote, despite being a National Government function had been allocated a whooping Sh804 million during the year. Kiambu spent Sh58 million on Kenya-South Sudan Advisory Services. The allocations and expenditures were flagged out by the Senate County Public Accounts and Investments Committee chairman Moses Kajwang. Here is Kiambu County’s full press statement on the Shameful budget.