Governor Waititu, Hon. Aisha Jumwa chased by Uhuru’s aides in Mombasa

Embattled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was left red-faced during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Mama Ngina Waterfront Park in Mombasa on Sunday, October 20.

Governor Waititu attended the event but was sidelined after he sat at the VIP section.

The Kiambu county boss arrived earlier than other governors and moved around the VIP section looking for a seat until he settled on one reserved for Mombasa Woman Representative Asha Hussein.

An insider source reported that a few minutes later, some ushers walked to where Waititu was and had a quick chat with him, after which he picked a phone call and walked out of the dias.

The source claimed that the organisers had clear orders not to allow leaders who were battling court cases or under any kind of investigations into the VIP dias.

“That order was given to the organising team by State House. President Uhuru Kenyatta has, for some time, been keen on avoiding leaders either facing court cases or under active investigations,” a source said

On the same note, Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa also attended the event but had to sit on the sidelines after also missing a seat on the VIP dias.

Both leaders have cases pending in court where Waititu is being charged with the loss of Ksh588 million from Kiambu County coffers while the MP is under probe in connection to a shooting in Ganda Ward on Thursday, October 17 that left one ODM supporter dead.

She is also being investigated by DCI in relation to suspicious transactions in her account totalling Ksh500 million.

During the launch of the second phase of the SGR in Suswa, Waititu suffered the same fate as he was denied access to the president.