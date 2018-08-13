”Move Rivers To Other Places, Stop Demolition Madness”- Governor Waititu Tells Uhuru

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu alias Baba Yao has opposed the ongoing demolition of buildings built on riparian land.

Governor Waititu told off President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over the ongoing demolitions of buildings in Nairobi saying they are causing huge losses.

Mr Waititu says, instead of bringing down the buildings, the owners should be made to divert the river –at their cost.

“Kama watu wanasupport ubomoaji, mimi hapana support. Mambo iangaliwe kama kuna nyumba yako imekaribiana na mto, wewe uambiwe ni gharama yako kuhakikisha hiyo mto imesonga kidogo. Lakini kubomoa nyumba is not a solution. Honestly speaking. It’s such a big loss,” said Mr Waititu on Sunday.

Waititu who owns dozens of buildings in Nairobi with majority of them sitting on riparian land, has come out to defend the land grabbers in Nairobi by opposing the ongoing demolitions under the Nairobi regeneration programme.

Waititu has controversially demanded for diversion of rivers in Nairobi to pave for construction of buildings on riparian land.

On Sunday President Kenyatta said he fully backs the demolitions led by Governor Sonko adding that he’s ready to lose friends in the ongoing war against impunity in Kenya.

Waititu who is a former Embakasi MP is a landlord of several buildings in Eastlands with most of them sitting on riparian or grabbed land.

Already, Shell petrol station and Java House in Kileleshwa as well as Southend Mall on Lang’ata Road, Ukay and Oshwal centres in Westlands have been demolished.

Waititu was raised up in Kibera slums Nairobi, he served as a councilor in the then Nairobi City council during which time its alleged that he acquired several pieces of land most of which are on riparian land.

Waititu is a known a intellectual dwarf, his university degree from India was a subject of court process just before the 2017 general election.