Governor Wairia in deep “wars” with water PS over usage of Ndakaini dam water

Murang’a Governor, Mwangi wa Iria, on Wednesday, threatened to file a suit against Water Principal Secretary, Irungu Wairagu, after accusing him of locking him out of a crucial project.

While addressing members of the fourth estate, the governor argued that his people were being subjected to drinking dirty water, yet the PS blocked them from using clean water from Ndakaini Dam.

He further lamented that it was unfair for Nairobi residents to get access to the clean water, while his people were locked out despite a declaration by President Uhuru Kenyatta, that the water should benefit all Kenyans.

The governor, therefore, outlined three issues that he will be seeking from the PS through the court.

“I am telling him clearly that he will face me in court. I want him to tell me why he has blocked Murang’a people from benefiting from Ndakaini.

“Number two, why he has blocked our people from benefiting from revenue of water coming from Ndakaini and three, why he thinks we are second rate citizens, that have to drink saline water,” posed the county boss.

Ndakaini has, in the past, made headlines after eliciting tough debate around iteslf, pitting wa Iria against Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko.

The war gravitated around which county truly owned the dam, but Uhuru shut them down after explaining that it was a project for all Kenyans collectively.