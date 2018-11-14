Governor Waiguru Meets Raila, Begs Forgiveness over defamation suit

Supreme Leader Raila Odinga spared time off his busy schedule to meet Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru at his Capital Hill Offices.

Waiguru an alleged NYS scandal mastermind had sued the former prime minister over defamation following the expose by in which he named her the chief architect.

Waiguru is reported to have apologized to Raila and promised to withdraw the case with immediate effect.

“Just had a meeting with former Prime Minister H.E Right Honorable Raila Odinga on the outstanding matter in court. In the spirit of cohesion and reconciliation in the country, the matter stands settled”.– Waiguru posted on her official social media handles.

