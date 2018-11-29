Governor Sonko’s worst mess that is now crippling Senator Sakaja’s office

Taking over an office right now in Kenya is as risky as not even not accepting the role at all. The corruption and unaccountably in the running of the office practices is just at its peak.

Most people have landed themselves in trouble just because the previous office failed to clear their dues. This is the same exact Situation in which Nairobi Senator is in right now.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has threatened to freeze the senator’s office account over Ksh14 million not paid during Mike Sonko’s tenure as Senator.

The office owes KRA Ksh13.9 million outstanding tax arrears for the period between 2013 and 2017.

In a letter dated November 14, KRA mentioned that the Senator’s office has not remitted PAYE for payroll month of July 2013 to August 2017.

“Note, due to the unavailability of PAYE returns and payroll records, the amount due have been estimated and subjected to late payment penalties and interests.”

“You are therefore required to remit the outstanding amount of Ksh13,952,551 to the commissioners of domestic taxes immediately to avoid further accrual of penalties and interests,” the letter read.

In a letter to the Senate Clerk, Sakaja stated the arrears including interests and penalties amount to Ksh14,096,753.

He indicated during his tenure his office has complied fully with statutory deductions.

“I therefore request your office to take up the matter and expedite it to avoid halting of operations in our office since KRA has already initiated a debt recovery process and have indicated that they will be freezing all the funds in our bank account meant for salaries and office operations,” the letter read in part.