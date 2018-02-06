Governor Sonko unearths another scam at City Hall

By Moses Mwaura

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has uncovered another scandal at City Hall.

Tax payers are believed to have lost millions of shillings in the shameful scandal involving the County’s Fleet and Mechanical Department.

It has now been established that the department which repairs all vehicles at City Hall has been grounding ambulances and fire engines belonging to the county government pretending that they have mechanical problems and there after demand for millions of shillings to repair the vehicles.

On Tuesday Governor Sonko managed to unearth the scandal after the department sent him a quotation of Sh2.3m to repair three ambulances at the Mama Lucy Hospital in Embakasi.

The three brand new ambulances which were donated by the Chinese government had been grounded for the last two years on allegations that they need millions of shillings to be repaired.

According to City Hall officials who sought anonymity, the Governor managed to discover the scandal after he instructed the City Hall engineers to repair the grounded Ambulances. The team revived the ambulances within minutes using only Sh100 bob which was used to buy two fuses for the vehicles.

Here are the photos of the revived ambulances.