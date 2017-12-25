AMAZING: Governor Sonko Gifts Villagemates With Food, Blankets And Money-Merry Christmas!

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi donated Christmas gifts to hundreds of people at his Mua home in Machakos county.

He said this was in honour of his late father Mzee Gideon Kivanguli who was laid to rest in September 6, 2015.

They were given the foodstuffs including maize flour, cooking oil, packaged tea-leaves, blankets, dates wheat flour among other gifts.



