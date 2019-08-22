Governor Sonko releases new hit to celebrate his 2 years score card

Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko, has dropped a song, noting achievements that he has been able to accomplish since he was elected into office for his first term.

On his Facebook page, the governor posted a song written by Lucky boy, in praise of the achievements.

The song, dubbed The Score Card Nairobi County 047, starts with the governor waving from City Hall and later dancing at his office.

In the video, achievements that the Nairobi County boss has accomplished highlighted, for example; the construction of the Matopeni Road, Kangundo Fire Station, Dandora Vocational Training among others.

Sonko told his followers that he would be having a low key party to celebrate his accomplishments.

Governor Sonko added that he would be celebrating his performance at a private club with his Cabinet and chief officers.

In a video seen by Kenya Today the governor is seen enjoying some mugithi music at an undisclosed club. Together with others, they dance in a circle.

Netizens flooded the comment section to commend the Nairobi County boss for a good job

“Sonko should not be underestimated…he is very tactical and smart…he has a vision,” Kilonzo stated.

“Good job mhesh. We truly recognize your efforts and we can see changes that have never been there before. God bless you as we await to give you a bigger position,” Gacheri added.

“It is pathetic to see a tanker written Sonko Rescue Team transporting water and there is no water in taps. Have water in taps and avoid cheap PR stunts,” Mbare criticised.