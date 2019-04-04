Governor Sonko launches attack on local scribe over publication of Senator Linnturi’s story

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is breathing fire after the local media house published a story which according to him they are embarrassing his fellow lawmaker.

The publication published how Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s poor bedroom skills.

“This is nonsense of the highest order and totally unacceptable. The star is becoming a gutter press day by day. We shall not allow them to publish bedroom stories of other men with their wives”.

Adding that,” Which journalist was present in their bedroom during that material night. Shenzi nyinyi. Linturi take them to court this is good money. And since your matrimonial residence is in Nairobi I shall be an amicus curiae in this case on probono. Musidharau wanaume to that extent na hata tukizeeka. God gave us tongues and fingers”.

Mike Sonko has also urged the Senator to take the media house to court for embarrassing him.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi and his estranged wife Marianne Kitany are in a divorce proceeding which took a new twist with the latter now asking the court to order police to investigate the legislator for alleged bigamy and forgery.

In an application filed under certificate of urgency, Ms Kitany wants the court to compel the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to start investigations into alleged illegal practices of bigamy against Mr Linturi, whom she accuses of contracting multiple marriages.

Mr Linturi has denied marrying Ms Kitany in the case and maintained that he was still married to Ms Mercy Kaimenyi, therefore, he had no capacity to marry Ms Kitany.