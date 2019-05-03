Governor Sonko is a workaholic, Nairobi streets are shining

By Nephat Kinyua

Nairobi city county Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi his a certified workaholic even as his critics pile up pressure on him to appoint a deputy governor.

On Thursday Governor Sonko attended a record six official events across Nairobi with a strict timeline.

The flamboyant Governor started his day early on Thursday by attending a breakfast show at Milele FM from 7:00am, where he outlined his achievements since assuming office. Sonko also told Milele listeners how the Auditor General’s office attempted to extort money from him to write a favourable report, a move which he later rejected.

After his two-hour interview, the Governor thereafter proceeded to Zimmerman estate in Roysambu Constituency to stop illegal demolitions. Sonko addressed several rallies in the area where he manages to save thousands of families who were facing evictions due to illegal demolitions.

The Governor then rushed to Mbagathi District Hospital to officiate over the launch of a quality efficiency programme in conjunction with Global Fund. The initiative is aimed at improving service delivery in 10 health facilities in Nairobi.

After the international event, Sonko then headed to Land Mawe area in Starehe Constituency where he launched “Water for all” programme. Sonko also led distribution of over 1,000 water tanks for all the 85 Wards in Nairobi. At the event Sonko announced that his administration will drill over 32 boreholes in all slums in Nairobi.

The Governor later headed to the office where he assented to Supplementary 2 Appropriation Bill after meeting City Hall Finance officers. Sources indicate Since Sonko assumed office City Hall staff have always been paid their monthly salaries by 27th of every month unlike the previous regime where county workers were never paid on time.

The Governor then ended his busy itinerary by meeting Nairobi County leaders led by Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris.

On the backdrop of his busy engagements, Nairobians can now witness the changes brought about by Sonko due to the clean environment in Nairobi’s CBD which has become spotless clean since the Governor initiated the Nairobi monthly clean up exercise.