Governor Sonko in hot soup over 3 million deal

Courtesy Mike sonko via fb

ROG Security Ltd does NOT do any business with Nairobi City County Government. The security firm is offering private services to AMACO and Webtribe Ltd.

EACC: On December 17, 2018 Toddy Civil Engineering Ltd transferred Sh3 million to Sonko’s Equity account. Which was a kickback from a garbage collection tender.

FACTS: The money was part of payment by Antony Mwaura of Toddy Civil Engineering to Sonko for a parcel of land in Kwale County (1.74 hectares, Kwale/Golini/383) that Mwaura leased from me. Mwaura started remitting the payments back in September 2015.

FACTS ON MY PETITION AGAINST EACC

1. I have sued EACC and EACC Director of Investigations Abdi Muhamud to stop investigating him because he’s pursuing the investigation of Muhamud over grabbing of land in Mugoya Estate in South C and the acquisition of Integrity Center at an exaggerated cost of Sh1.4 billion.

2.EACC Director of Investigations Abdi Muhamud is working in cahoots with ousted Nairobi City County Assembly Majority Leader Abdi Guyo in protecting Somali land grabbers in South C. Guyo was recently caught on camera delivering huge sums of money to Abdi at a City Hotel.