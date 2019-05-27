Governor Sonko has proved leadership is not academic certificates, Nairobi is back in shape

By Imboko Tall

MIKE SONKO

Many of us are afraid to admit it but we know that Mike Sonko is proving that leadership is not academic certificates.

He is human first (meaning fallible, emotional and all that), then he is a leader. He is not just taking a walk.

Mike Sonko stands out because he understands his constituents, he listens, he has empathy and he is always learning.

One of these days he is going to ask to be president. The usual critics who value good English and academic certificates will dismiss him with their usual know-it-all madharaus.

But he will give his opponents sleepless nights and put in a great performance whether he wins or not.



Alfred Kidaha Usagi says: The other day I took a wrong turn and entered into Baba Dogo and environs instead of Kangundo road. The ongoing road and drainage projects going on made me stop and ask, who is doing this? The residents told me it was the Nairobi county government. I stopped being dismissive of Sonko on that day. When I reached Ruai on the same day, I noticed more road works going on. They were fixing culverts, drainage and upgrading some roads.

I have climbed down from my high academic ground and now see Sonko as a potential president of the country. He’s the Trojan horse of Kenya’s politics.

Patrick Dharshi adds: Sonko possesses one strength. That of identifying the right people to complement him in doing his work. The right technocrats. Which in my view no current leader has. Sonko’s weakness, which he needs to improve on, is the tendency of having road side declarations…driven by emotions.

By the way Sonko is educated. He has undergraduate degree. He is currently doing his masters

Ludovick Ogude VII says: Not only sonko, many uneducated guys are doing better than this wannabe degree, PhD, doctorate holders, it’s only joho failing the semi-illitrate crew