Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Governor Sonko exposes big rot at the Auditor General Edward Ouko office

Governor Sonko exposes big rot at the Auditor General Edward Ouko office

Leave a Comment

Nairobi County governor Mike Sonko has accused officers from the Auditor General’s office of demanding  a Sh100 million bribe from his office for a clean bill of health.

He said that the auditor general Edward Ouko was a decent man but his officers were corrupt and had asked for the money in exchange for a good report on the county’s expenditure.

Sonko said that the officers had made a report to force him into making the payment which they had reduced to Sh50 million. The report that was presented to the Auditor General had misleading information according to the governor.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies