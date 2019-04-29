Governor Sonko exposes big rot at the Auditor General Edward Ouko office

Nairobi County governor Mike Sonko has accused officers from the Auditor General’s office of demanding a Sh100 million bribe from his office for a clean bill of health.

“Officers From The Auditor General’s Office Demanded Sh100 Million Bribe For Good Report,” Governor Sonko — Captain Dominic (@CaptainDominicO) April 29, 2019

He said that the auditor general Edward Ouko was a decent man but his officers were corrupt and had asked for the money in exchange for a good report on the county’s expenditure.

Sonko said that the officers had made a report to force him into making the payment which they had reduced to Sh50 million. The report that was presented to the Auditor General had misleading information according to the governor.