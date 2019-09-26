Governor Sonko blasts ”the star” newspaper, gutter press!

HEADLINE OF TOMORROW’S THE STAR GUTTER PRESS

“THE STAR” FIGHTING FOR THEIR “FORMER EDITOR”?

When President Uhuru suspended his Finance & Treasury CS Henry Rotich and Treasury PS Thugge, and over 20 Treasury and Government officials including NEMA Director General on 25th July 2019, the Star did not report crisis in the Country.

When Governor Sang suspended 16 top Officers including 3 CECs and 2 Chief Officers over graft probe on 8th May 2019, the Star did not report crisis in Nandi County.

When Governor Sang later sacked 3 CECs and 17 officers after investigations on 17th September 2019, the Star did not report a crisis in Nandi County.

When Governor Kimemia suspended 4 CECs at the midnight on 21st August, 2019, the Star did not report a crisis in Nyandarua County.

When Governor Wycliffe Oparanya sent 143 revenue staff on a 60-day compulsory leave over poor revenue collection, the Star did not report a crisis in Kakamega County.

When Governor Nyong’o dired Health CEC on 2nd May 2019, the Star did not report a crisis in Kisumu County.

But when Sonko suspends Former Star Editor Finance CECM Charles Kerich and CECM Health to pave way for investigations into deaths of 8 innocent pupils and injuries on scores others, the Star reports fake “crisis” in Nairobi County.

Why didn’t the Star accuse President, Oparanya, Kimemia, Sang, Nyong’o etc of “reign of chaos” after firing their CECs (let alone suspension) which is within their constitutional prerogative?

Charles Kerich & his cronies at the Star should know better, no amount of blackmails or character assassinations can ever deter me in doing what I believe is right and in best interests of Nairobi Residents.

Section 41(2) of County Government Act, 2022 says quorum of County Executive Committee is half it’s members. We have 8 CEC members plus the Ag. County Secretary, while the minimum is 6, so where is the “crisis”?

