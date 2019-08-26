Governor Oparanya on EACC, DPP radar after buying Sh250m hotel

The Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission says it believes the governor bought St John Manor hotel through money swindled from the county government of Kakamega

In Summary

• A corruption probe on Oparanya could puncture his 2022 presidential bid and test the handshake deal.

• Oparanya says he doesn’t own the St John Manor Hotel

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya over acquisition of Sh250 million Kisumu hotel.

An EACC report indicates that EACC is probing claims that Oparanya bought St John Manor hotel “using public funds believed to have been embezzled from the county government of Kakamega.”

St John’s Manor hotel is a three-star star facility located along the Nerhu Road in Kisumu town.

It borders the lucrative Kisumu Impala Sanctuary and the exclusive Kisumu Yatch Club.

The hotel is the preferred choice for nearly all governors from the Lake Basin Region when holding meetings in Kisumu and costs between Sh6,000-Sh9000 a room per night.

According to the information on its website, the hotel features a swimming pool, fully air-conditioned rooms, a private balcony, laundry services, and airport pickup services.

However, Oparanya, who is also the chairman of the Council of Governors , Sunday termed the EACC probe a waste of time saying he neither owns the hotel nor does he have any interest in the facility.

“I don’t own that hotel and I have never owned it. If they want to investigate, let them go and do so,” Oparanya told the Star in a telephone interview.

He went on: “There is nothing wrong with me owning a hotel. Even if I owned it, I would gladly say so. What is wrong with owning a hotel?”

Oparanya has been hailed for his impressive development record in Kakamega and the anti-corruption purge would be an anti-climax in his enviable career.

The governor also received immense compliments when he served as minister for National Planning during the grand coalition government for initiating far-reaching reforms.

Courtesy: Report by the star