Raila’s man Governor Oparanya elected chair of council of Governors, DP Ruto ally Gov Murya defeated

The new executive of the Council of governors was awaiting to be unveiled at 2 pm by Speaker of the Senate Kenneth Lusaka at Movenpick Hotel in Nairobi.Kenneth took over the mantle from former Meru Governor Peter Munya and retained the seat in December 2017 when elections were called following General Election.

Well finally it has been reported that Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya has been elected new chairman of the Council of Governors (CoG).

Oparanya takes over the mantle from his Turkana counterpart Josphat Nanok who was also in the race for the council’s chairmanship alongside Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Salim Mvurya (Kwale), Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o (Kisumu) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu).

The CoG vice chairperson Anne Waiguru stands out as the only female candidate for this position. She was aiming to become the first female chair of the council at a time when the country boasts of three female elected governors. The 2013 team was an all-men club.

Council of governors

Ms Waiguru, who is a Jubilee member, rose to the position after serving as Cabinet secretary in the Ministry of Devolution and Planning. She resigned as CS due to allegations of graft at the National Youth Service(NYS) following a sustained campaign led by Mr Odinga for her to take responsibility.

Recently, the Kirinyaga County boss announced a truce with the former prime minister whom she had initially sued for linking her to the loss of Sh791 million at the NYS.

Last week, she launched a movement of women leaders to rally the nation behind the Building Bridges Initiative which is a brainchild of President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.