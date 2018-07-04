BREAKING! Governor Ojaamong To Spend Two Days In Police Cell as Court Denies Him Bail

The Court has detained Governor Ojaamong and three others facing fraud charges until Friday pending bail ruling. The four will be remanded at Ethics and Anti Corruption Commision Police Station.

Ojamoong’ and three Busia County ministers have been charged with seven counts of fraud

The ministers are Mr Bernard Yaite, Mr Allan Ekweny and Mr Samuel Ombui.

The four were arraigned at the Anti-Corruption Court in Milimani, Nairobi, on Wednesday after being held in cells for more than four hours at the Integrity Center.

The court heard that they engaged a company known as Madam R Enterprise to conduct a feasibility study on waste management, yet it had not been budgeted for.

Mr Ojaamong’ and the officials were accused of defrauding the county government of Sh8 million.

Others charges included wilful failure to comply with the law relating to management of public funds and fraudulent acquisition of public property.

They denied all the charges.

Senior assistant director of public prosecutions Alexander Muteti applied for warrants or arrest against six other accused persons.

Mr Ojaamong’ is being accused of intentionally entering into an MOU with the firm even though he knew that the study had not been budgeted for in the year 2013/2014.

He is said to have entered into the contract while in Berlin Germany on April 7, 2014.

The Busia Governor is also accused of abuse of office to improperly confer a benefit.