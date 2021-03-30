Governor Obado’s move to tame Raila influence in Nyanza

By Jim Bonnie via FB
A storm is brewing in Luo Nyanza as Governor Obado is set to embark on a spirited campaign to dethrone Raila Odinga as Luo Nyanza kingpin.
The two-term governor of Migori county announced over the weekend that he will revive PDP and market it as an alternative platform to ODM.
The governor accused Raila of suppressing dissent and misleading Luo Nyanza especially on BBI which he said will burden Kenyans.
He also said he will be running for president in 2022 general elections, a move that will not go down well with many Raila fans.
Recently, the governor repossessed an office building he donated to ODM in Migori town following a bitter fallout.
The building, located on Migori-Sirare highway, has since been repainted and renovation works completed.
It is believed that it will serve as the nerve centre of PDP once he fully acquires the Omingo Magara party.
Talks are said to be at advanced stages to finalize on the acquisition of PDP which Obado will use to field candidates and checkmate Raila’s influence in the vote-rich region.
Comments
Jackson Buruchara says
Raila is still too powerful. Obado is known across the country but for wrong reasons. Currently, there is no man or woman who can shake Raila in the whole of Luo Nyanza . Obado’s political moves will be futile. Period.
Anonymous says
Raila has not groomed an alternative leader. That creates room for any lame duck to rear its head anyhow but shall be chopped by wanainchi
Tobias Okuna says
Obado can’t threatened Baba he will just be wasting his time
Subu Andrew says
Thank you Governor for this boldness!!! There are thousands of Luos who are frustrated by the dominancy of the Odingas on them. At least what many luos speak inside their homes can now be spoken anywhere.
Anonymous says
I think
Obado should asked nyong’o and orengo
Ochoro says
Agwaz is unbwogable,will crush Obadoizm in Migori
Anonymous says
The worst thing that Rails can do to ODM is to leave it with several regionally spread out options for ascending into ODM leadership. This might threaten his leadership but will be a mark of true leadership. What is the point of building up a party which will disintegrate once you are gone?
Anonymous says
Correction, I meant to “not” leave ODM with possibilities for future leadership.