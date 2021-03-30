Governor Obado’s move to tame Raila influence in Nyanza

By Jim Bonnie via FB

A storm is brewing in Luo Nyanza as Governor Obado is set to embark on a spirited campaign to dethrone Raila Odinga as Luo Nyanza kingpin.

The two-term governor of Migori county announced over the weekend that he will revive PDP and market it as an alternative platform to ODM.

The governor accused Raila of suppressing dissent and misleading Luo Nyanza especially on BBI which he said will burden Kenyans.

He also said he will be running for president in 2022 general elections, a move that will not go down well with many Raila fans.

Recently, the governor repossessed an office building he donated to ODM in Migori town following a bitter fallout.

The building, located on Migori-Sirare highway, has since been repainted and renovation works completed.

It is believed that it will serve as the nerve centre of PDP once he fully acquires the Omingo Magara party.

Talks are said to be at advanced stages to finalize on the acquisition of PDP which Obado will use to field candidates and checkmate Raila’s influence in the vote-rich region.