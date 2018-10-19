Governor Obado May Spend His Life In Jail Unless Justice Jessie Wanjiku Lesiit Is Disqualified

Governor Obado’s legal team should apply to have Lady Justice Jessie Wanjiku Lesiit disqualify herself from the case. Judges have an ethical obligation to be fair and impartial, but sometimes there are circumstances where attorneys are within their rights to move to disqualify judges to ensure judicial neutrality. It’s a tough application to justify but since this is a political trial, the attorneys should turn it into a political circus…I don’t think Justice Lesiit can survive out-of-court political warfare.

IF they don’t do that, Obado will spend the rest of his life in Kamiti or Kodiaga. Justice Lesiit has a history of ruthlessness. She’s a no-nonsense judge. Lawyers tremble before her!

Remember the Ruth Kamande murder case in which the ‘beauty queen’ was implicated in the murder of her boyfriend, Farid Mohammed in September 2015?

Justice Lesiit found that Kamande drew pleasure from stabbing her boyfriend 25 times and was not remorseful, even in court.

In her ruling, she said:

“I want young people to know that it is not cool to kill each other. If you have an issue with a boyfriend, just walk away and forgive.”

With that, she sentenced Ruth Kamande to hang. She said although the Supreme Court held that death sentence is not mandatory, Kamande did not deserve mercy terming the killing as gender-based violence, adding that she was manipulative and controlling.