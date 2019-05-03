Governor Nyong’o fires incompetent Health CEC Dr. Rosemary Obara, nominates Prof. Judith Atieno Miguda-Attyang’

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o on Thursday sacked the county’s Health CEC Dr. Rosemary Obara.

Governor Nyong’o, in a press release, nominated Prof. Judith Atieno Miguda-Attyang’ to head the Health and Sanitation docket.

The Kisumu county chief cited the reason for the change as “furtherance of quality health service delivery and management.”

“Prof. Miguda-Attyang’ is a career educationist who has worked in several universities and is currently a member of the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGTRC).

She is also an accomplished university don whose academic career spans twenty-six years and holds a Ph.D. in linguistics and a Masters of Philosophy (M.Phil.) from Delhi University, India.

The nominee has a Bachelor of Education degree from University of Nairobi and Masters Degree in Applied Linguistics at Birmingham University in the UK.

Further. she has formerly worked at Moi University as an assistant lecturer, Maseno University as a lecturer and Jaramogi Oginga University of Science and Technology (JOOUST) as an associate Professor of linguistics.