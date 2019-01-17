Kisumu Governor Nyong’o discharged from hospital, ready to serve his people

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has been discharged from Nairobi’s Agha Khan Hospital after his conditioned stabilised.

The county chief was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by his press unit director Alloys Ager.

Among the leaders who visited him before his discharge, yesterday was Deputy President William Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party leader Raila Odinga.





The leaders assured residents of Kisumu and the country at large that the professor was fine and wished him a quick full recovery.

The good news comes a few days after the governor was booked at Kisumu Aga Khan Hospital after complaining of discomfort and dizziness during the installation ceremony of the new Kisumu Catholic Church Archdioceses Archbishop Philip Subira Anyolo at the Uzima University College Grounds.



He was later diagnosed with low blood pressure and put on bed rest as doctors insisted he was in a stable condition.