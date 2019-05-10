Governor Nyagarama vows to take action against senior officials sneaking their friends into county payroll

Governor John Nyagarama has vowed to take action against senior government officials who have reportedly been sneaking in their friends to county payroll, a move the had raised wage bill in the recent past.

The county government has been paying Sh5 billion for recurrent expenditures and operations, a move that has literally affected negatively development plans of the second term governor.

A special team selected to clean the payroll in April established that over 1,000 workers were recruited illegally while several others were promoted without due process. Also in the offing are ghost workers.

“I will not move back. We must clean the payroll and those responsible for the illegalities must face the law. We cannot tolerate impunity anymore. That is an assurance and you’ll see what I am capable of doing,” said Nyagarama on Tuesday.

A secret employment network was exposed in the audit report with the governor ensuring those who were sneaked in irregularly are not paid for work done in April.

While the move could invite court battles, a senior Treasury official who spoke in confidence said the county government is ready to defend the actions in the court of law.

“The governor held back the payments, went through the list and ensured those paid are genuine. We are likely to see more people moving to the court but we are ready to defend the move,” he said

Governor Nyagarama on Wednesday warned that he will not spare even his “closest allies and family members” mentioned in the audit report as people responsible for the mess.