Machakos County government communication officer Geoffrey Kwatemba has reportedly been kidnapped.

Mr. Kwatemba, who is a former radio presenter at Milele FM, was reportedly accosted in Nairobi while on his way from West Pokot where he had attended singer Doreen Otipo’s album launch.

According to reports, the abductors have since asked for ransom in order to secure his release.

Courtesy: Report by citizen digital.