BREAKING: Governor Mutua Rescued From Drowning In River Gucha As Foot Bridge Collapsed While ‘Taking Selfies’

BREAKING NEWS: Governor Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi were rescued from drowning at river Gucha, in Kisii. The two were taking a selfie in Ogembo a top a footbridge when the incident occurred.#

Kisii Governor spokesman/Governor Press team leader Masema Machuka has since issued a statement clarifying the situation; here is the statement:

This morning, Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua, who is in Kisii County on an official visit, continued with his tour of various development projects.

While inspecting road projects within Ogembo Town, Governor Mutua and Kisii County Deputy Governor Joash Maangi took a detour to view River Gucha.

Unfortunately, the footbridge on which they were standing caved in owing to the big numbers and structural weaknesses. The Governor and Deputy Governor were unhurt in the incident and they went on to address residents before going for lunch.

Two journalists who sustained minor injuries were taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for treatment.

The Ogembo Post Office – Nyakorokoro footbridge was constructed by the Ministry of Public Works as part of the Economic Stimulus Project

under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Maseme Machuka

DIRECTOR, COMMUNICATION, KISII COUNTY.

