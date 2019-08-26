Governor Mutua says DP Ruto’s hustler narrative is bullshit, backs RailaUhuru handshake

Maendeleo Chap chap leader Dr. Alfred Mutua has echoed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sentiments on hustlers versus dynasties ahead of the 2022 general elections.

In a one on one at k24, Mutua said that he doesn’t support the narrative in hustlers versus dynasties.

He noted that leaders propagating the narrative are misleading Kenyans as they seek elective positions. The governor’s remarks come after President Uhuru Kenyatta cautioned leaders against using politics cheap politics in their search for power.

“I don’t like the word hustler; I’ve always been a go getter,” he said.

Governor Mutua also urged Kenyans to fight for better leadership. He reminded voters not to elect leaders based on their selfish interest.

He noted that it takes good governance to realise the development goals of the country.

President Uhuru earlier had said that cheap politics have no place in the leadership of this nation anymore.