Governor Muthomi explains why he won’t consider underwear curse cleansing

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has ignored Ameru elders’ demand to cleanse himself following the underwears ‘curse’.

A section of Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders asked Governor Njuki to offer a bull for sacrifice to ‘cleanse him and county government offices of a curse’.

This was after hundreds of women drawn from Chuka, Maara and Tharaka sub-counties stormed his office last month and dumped their underpants at the gate.

The women were protesting what they called gross disrespect of women by Governor Njuki and his administration.

The elders said the dumping of the underwears by the women is a curse on the Governor.