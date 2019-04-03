Governor Muthomi explains why he won’t consider underwear curse cleansing

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki has ignored Ameru elders’ demand to cleanse himself following the underwears ‘curse’.
A section of Njuri Ncheke Council of Elders asked Governor Njuki to offer a bull for sacrifice to ‘cleanse him and county government offices of a curse’.
This was after hundreds of women drawn from Chuka, Maara and Tharaka sub-counties stormed his office last month and dumped their underpants at the gate.
The women were protesting what they called gross disrespect of women by Governor Njuki and his administration.
The elders said the dumping of the underwears by the women is a curse on the Governor.
Speaking in Chuka , Njuki has dismissed the elders’ demand, saying that they are being used by his political competitors to intimidate him and disrupt his work.
Njuri Ncheke Tharaka-Nithi County chairman Kangori M’Thaara, however, insists that Njuki must be cleansed, failure to which his administration will be hit by misfortunes.
