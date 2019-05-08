Governor Mandago admits talking ill about Rtd PM Raila Odinga, expresses fear of meeting him

Uasin Gishu County Governor Jackson Mandago has expressed ‘fears’ of meeting opposition chief Raila Odinga after the famous March 9, 2018 handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mandago, who is one of Deputy President William Ruto’s confidants in the Rift Valley region, said that he talked ill of the ODM party leader during the 2017 campaigns and can easily be lost for words if he was to meet Raila at State House.

“I spoke so bad about Raila Odinga last time but if I was to be invited to State House what will I tell him when I find him there? Politics is not for the weak,” said Mandago.

The truce between President Kenyatta and Raila has changed the shape of Kenyan politics after it brought to an end the bitter rivalry between the ruling Jubilee Party and the opposition side.

However, DP Ruto who is seeking to succeed President Kenyatta after his term comes to an end in 2022, has openly questioned Raila’s motive in the handshake.

The DP and his allies have on several occasions accused the former prime minister of plotting to use the union between him and the Head of Stae to scuttle Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.