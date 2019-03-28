Governor Kivutha Kibwana sets history as first governor to get clean audit report

Yet again a fellow politician has challenged the leaders in true meaning of service to the mwananchi.

It has come out from a congratulatory report by the council of governors that Kivutha Kibwana’s Makueni county is the first in the country since the start of devolution to get a clean audit report from the Auditor General.

Congratulations to @OfficialMakueni for being the first in the country since the start of devolution to get a clean Audit report from the Auditor General. pic.twitter.com/jKvYPbcOnx — Council of Governors (@KenyaGovernors) March 28, 2019

“This means that the county government is in compliance with the generally accepted accounting principles and statutory requirements,” a congratulatory message from the Council of Governors read.

The audit reports by Auditor-General Edward Ouko are meant to ascertain the completeness, neutrality and accuracy of the financial information and accounting system of the government and its agencies.

Impressed Kenyans have sent congratulatory messages to the outstanding politician.

Good work @OfficialMakueni…now that you have proved yourself with 'small responsibilities' we shall give you the biggest come 2022! — Magondu (@Rmagondu) March 28, 2019

As Obado steals (from his people) and burns receipts……Uhuru apologizing for Ruto for call him on #Kimwarer #Aror looting…..we can still look forward to line up behind our thieves and witch doctors in 2022. Kenyans , who bewitched you? Prof @governorkibwana has delivered! — steveBIKO (@kenjapala) March 28, 2019

I think we need to ammend the constitution where the best performing governor will automatically become the next CIC. We need people like @governorkibwana to salvage this Nation from the mess. — Makumi Kimani (@makumiblessed) March 28, 2019