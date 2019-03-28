Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Governor Kivutha Kibwana sets history as first governor to get clean audit report

Governor Kivutha Kibwana sets history as first governor to get clean audit report

Leave a Comment

Related image

Yet again a fellow politician has challenged the leaders in true meaning of service to the mwananchi.

It has come out from a congratulatory report by the council of governors that Kivutha Kibwana’s Makueni county is the first in the country since the start of devolution to get a clean audit report from the Auditor General.

“This means that the county government is in compliance with the generally accepted accounting principles and statutory requirements,” a congratulatory message from the Council of Governors read.

The audit reports by Auditor-General Edward Ouko are meant to ascertain the completeness, neutrality and accuracy of the financial information and accounting system of the government and its agencies.

Impressed Kenyans have sent congratulatory messages to the outstanding politician.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies