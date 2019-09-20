Governor Joho visits Kibra to campaign for Imran Okoth, panic grip Jubilee

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho is expected to address residents in a bid to urge them to vote for the late Kibra MP’s brother.

The ODM candidate is set to officially start his campaigns on Friday.

On Thursday, Imran got a major boost after Jubilee nominated MP Maina Kamanda pledged to support his candidature.

His move sparked uproar considering that President Uhuru Kenyatta, his party leader, had endorsed McDonald Mariga’s candidature.

On Tuesday, the ODM party unveiled its strategy team that will ensure the political outfit retain the Kibra seat.

The team led by Junet comprises of a list of Members of County Assemblies(MCAs) from the constituency.

Junet, the leader of the team, expressed his optimism that the party will win the seat and urged their opponents to brace themselves for an embarrassing defeat.

“We are rallying behind our candidate Mr Imran Okoth whom we believe will carry the day. We are on the ground and we are sure of our campaign strategy,” said Junet.

The Orange director of elections urged their supporter to keep calm assuring them that their candidate was best suited to take the constituency to a better level.

In Imran we have a continuity of all the development projects in health, education, women and youth empowerment and international linkages,” he added.

He also added that party officials from all wards will put a spirited fight to ensure they traverse all corners of the constituency in a bid to sell their candidate and ensure he emerge a victor.

Imran is expected to battle out with other 20 contestants including Jubilee Party Candidate Mariga, Former Raila’s aid Eliud Owalo, ANC candidate, among others.

The seat was left vacant after Ken Okoth succumbed to colorectal cancer on July 26.

The by-election is slated for November 7.