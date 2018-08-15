Kenya Today

HAPPENING NOW: Governor Joho Meeting All Coast MCAs, Locking Thieves Out Of The Region. #BuildingBridges

Mombasa Governor H.E Hassan Ali Joho currently in a consultative meeting with all Coast MCAs, there’s need for all leaders to come together in the spirit of the handshake irrespective of their political parties .. After this they will address media

