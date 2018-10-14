Governor Joho Dispatched 10 Buses To Nairobi Full of Harambee Stars Supporters

Governor Hassan Joho’s 10 buses from Mombasa full of Harambee star’s fans arrived safely this morning in Nairobi and headed straight to Kasarani stadium ready to cheer on Harambee stars alongside other Kenyans of goodwill as they take on Ethiopia in a return fixture.

When it comes to sports, Governor Joho has always been in the forefront in ensuring that the youth have something to keep them busy, in Mombasa for instance, he has built several stadia both mini and FIFA standards. He has also ensured that Mombasa produces sportsmen and women to represent the country in different levels.

001 stands with Harambee Stars

We stand with Harambee stars.

