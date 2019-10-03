Governor Joho , CS Matiangi, CS Macharia solves SGR cargo deal

Earlier today I led a delegation of Mombasa leadership in a meeting with officials from the State Department of Interior and Coordination , the State Department of Transport, Infrastructure, Housing and Urban Development, Kenya Ports Authority, Kenya Railways and Kenya Revenue to discuss the implication of the SGR – Port Directive on cargo handling and businesses in Mombasa.

We had a fruitful engagement that focused mainly on transition of logistics, business models and mitigation of the impact of SGR on the Port City of Mombasa.

Also present in the meeting were representatives of KTA, CFS and KIFWA key stakeholders in the Transport & Logistics Sector.

We agreed that the earlier directive compelling all Cargo to be transported using SGR from the Port of Mombasa be rescinded immidietely . Also in order mitigate and fast track National and County Government development programs in Mombasa. We shall form and convene the Mombasa Port City Development Forum at the earliest to help monitor economic transformation in Mombasa.

The University of Nairobi consultants had a chance to take the sitting through their research finding on the “Assessment of the Socio-Economic Impact on the operationalization of the SGR on the Port City of Mombasa ” which laid the ground work for the conversation.