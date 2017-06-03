Governor JOHO Causes A STORM at Raila NASA Rally in Kakamega

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho caused a star in Kakamega during NASA Raila presidential campaign launch. President Raila had to halt his speech as Joho made his way to the podium, the crowd went crazy.Joho is Loved!

When he took over the microphone the Mombasa governor stated he will not be deterred by the Jubilee government from criticising what he termed as “their bad leadership”.



Speaking during NASA’s rally in Kakamega, Joho said he would not be scared or intimidated by President Uhuru by being stopped from attending state functions in Mombasa county.

“I will not give up on attending state functions in Mombasa, Uhuru can bar me from attending events but he cannot shut my mouth,” Joho stated.

The governor called on opposition supporters to ensure they participate in the general elections to oust the Jubilee government.

“I call on each one of us to work together and vote out Uhuru and Ruto to end their looting and the suffering of Kenyans,” he said.

Joho was on Wednesday barred on from attending President Uhuru Kenyatta’s SGR launch in Miritini.

He was blocked off the Port Reitz station venue by security officials