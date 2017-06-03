Kenya Today

Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports

Governor JOHO Causes A STORM at Raila NASA Rally in Kakamega

25 Comments

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho caused a star in Kakamega during NASA Raila presidential campaign launch. President Raila had to halt his speech as Joho made his way to the podium, the crowd went crazy.Joho is Loved!

When he took over the microphone the Mombasa governor stated he will not be deterred by the Jubilee government from criticising what he termed as “their bad leadership”.

Speaking during NASA’s rally in Kakamega, Joho said he would not be scared or intimidated by President Uhuru by being stopped from attending state functions in Mombasa county.

“I will not give up on attending state functions in Mombasa, Uhuru can bar me from attending events but he cannot shut my mouth,” Joho stated.

The governor called on opposition supporters to ensure they participate in the general elections to oust the Jubilee government.

“I call on each one of us to work together and vote out Uhuru and Ruto to end their looting and the suffering of Kenyans,” he said.

Joho was on Wednesday barred on from attending President Uhuru Kenyatta’s SGR launch in Miritini.

He was blocked off the Port Reitz station venue by security officials

Comments

  22. I cant keep quit na watu wanaumiswa na uwongozi mbaya,nawaonya wafanyikazi wa wana Kenya,kama tulikuchagua utufanyie kazi naume nyamasa tutakugeukia vibaya,kazi yako yakwanzi nihii,1 fukuza walagai,2 pokea mtumwe,3 tuingie kanani,5 unzekasi haraka,kamani kukamua pesa kamua,kamani kufinya wamaskini finya kama ni kufurahi familiya wako uwafurahi ju ukiambiwa barabara,shule,hosiptali hautafanya baada ya miaka minne tutakutana jipanga.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Disclaimer

Contact

Privacy and cookies