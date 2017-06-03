Governor JOHO Causes A STORM at Raila NASA Rally in Kakamega

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho caused a star in Kakamega during NASA Raila presidential campaign launch. President Raila had to halt his speech as Joho made his way to the podium, the crowd went crazy.Joho is Loved!
When he took over the microphone the Mombasa governor stated he will not be deterred by the Jubilee government from criticising what he termed as “their bad leadership”.
Speaking during NASA’s rally in Kakamega, Joho said he would not be scared or intimidated by President Uhuru by being stopped from attending state functions in Mombasa county.
“I will not give up on attending state functions in Mombasa, Uhuru can bar me from attending events but he cannot shut my mouth,” Joho stated.
The governor called on opposition supporters to ensure they participate in the general elections to oust the Jubilee government.
“I call on each one of us to work together and vote out Uhuru and Ruto to end their looting and the suffering of Kenyans,” he said.
Joho was on Wednesday barred on from attending President Uhuru Kenyatta’s SGR launch in Miritini.
He was blocked off the Port Reitz station venue by security officials
Comments
Kiptoo says
joho go on man. we need u to aid in ousting this governmemt.
Anonymous says
joho should take care
Anonymous says
take care what?we know your assassin plan but this time round maji itaisha Kwa samaki ambayo ni JP,mtafanya?
Khalwaleist says
Take care where? We the mujahedeen will guard Joho 24/7.
Paul obare says
Yes joho go on we are in a hurry of 10 milion strong
james says
go on king to hurt 10 million plus
ben says
I like ur speeches mwana sultan kip it bt ujiadhari nao majamaa kaka.
Anonymous says
Joho ni mtetezi ya wanyonge endelea kabisa akikisha Uhuru ame rudi Nyumbani na Ruto
Anonymous says
Joho dont be alarmed 4 wat uhuru wll does cause u ar a man lyk him
kipkirui ngetich says
i like your seriousness sultan
BABU for opposition leader says
Jubilee all the way……wenye wivu wajinase wameze wembe…wajinga nyinyi
Anonymous says
Uhuru and Raila are one term presidents,Uhuru has failed politically
Garvins says
sultan ndio kusema….br why does he usually attacks uhuru and not ruto…something must be cooking in the kitchen
kalala says
take care of wat? do anything nasty 2 him..all okuyus in pwan wil dance to the tune.
Anonymous says
joho you are a true patriot to our county kenya..keep it up sultan
BABU for opposition leader says
Jubilee hadi 2032
Anonymous says
Joho ako juu juu sana waambie ukweli
one of1o million people with vote of Baba says
joho endelea
Felix says
I saw, I had and felt 001, JOHO. This Jamaa ain’t a fool, has got numbers vision 2022
Jared junior. says
kenya needs 20 more governors lyk joho, keep it up bro 2wanase pamoja
Anonymous says
joho your now a man to be manned by jubilee gvnmet we wii surpot u we as nasa tokiwanasa. my God bless u.
benka says
joho your now a man to be manned by jubilee gvnmet we wii surpot u we as nasa tokiwanasa. my God bless u.
Anonymous says
Simba wa Pwani endelea ivo, lazima kieleweke dis round
Rhashid Abdinhashir Hasan says
hushujaa si mwili,Joho and me we r thesame, coz even me I can kick out this two brathers and welcome Hrb Raila as a P,O,K.
Rhashid Abdinhashir Hasan/Nyagalot says
I cant keep quit na watu wanaumiswa na uwongozi mbaya,nawaonya wafanyikazi wa wana Kenya,kama tulikuchagua utufanyie kazi naume nyamasa tutakugeukia vibaya,kazi yako yakwanzi nihii,1 fukuza walagai,2 pokea mtumwe,3 tuingie kanani,5 unzekasi haraka,kamani kukamua pesa kamua,kamani kufinya wamaskini finya kama ni kufurahi familiya wako uwafurahi ju ukiambiwa barabara,shule,hosiptali hautafanya baada ya miaka minne tutakutana jipanga.